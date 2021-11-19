$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 762.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $238.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.53%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

