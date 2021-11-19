$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:SAMG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.70. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.