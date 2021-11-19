-$0.29 EPS Expected for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.27). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KZR shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 1,567,698 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 3,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 771,213 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 251,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 6,316,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,443. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $686.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

