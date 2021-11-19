$0.22 EPS Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Sotera Health reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.55 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

SHC stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a PE ratio of 188.18.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 11.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 11.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 22.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

