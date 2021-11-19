$0.19 EPS Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. Constellium posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTM. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

CSTM traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $18.59. 12,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,591. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.34. Constellium has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,096,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,621,000 after acquiring an additional 546,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 61.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 52.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Constellium by 61.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 513,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 195,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 10.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.