-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Rite Aid reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 145%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RAD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 453.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 88,351 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,425,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RAD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 45,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,035. The company has a market capitalization of $721.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

