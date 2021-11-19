$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.26. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,616,000 after acquiring an additional 61,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,074,000 after acquiring an additional 67,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,625,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,621,000 after acquiring an additional 66,354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HCSG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 503,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,223. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 86.46%.

Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

