$0.13 EPS Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. MoneyGram International reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGI. TheStreet lowered MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

In other MoneyGram International news, Director Peggy Vaughan bought 44,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $300,896.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO W. Alexander Holmes bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGI opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $540.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.54.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

