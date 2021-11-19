-$0.12 EPS Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Oil States International reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.12 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

OIS stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. 64,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 3.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oil States International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,170 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Oil States International by 480.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after buying an additional 1,928,652 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oil States International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,166,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 73,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oil States International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 61,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Oil States International by 70.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 328,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

