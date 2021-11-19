$0.07 EPS Expected for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 163.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

NASDAQ HTHT traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. 36,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 171.11 and a beta of 1.51. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

