$0.07 EPS Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.12. Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

CCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,906,000 after purchasing an additional 627,927 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,064,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 15,947,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 46,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,194. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.48. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

