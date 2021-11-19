-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. IAMGOLD posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.19. 394,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,523,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

