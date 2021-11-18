Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $44.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Zymeworks stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,770. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $911.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Zymeworks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 266.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,107,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,210,000 after buying an additional 54,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

