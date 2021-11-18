Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 317.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.40% of Zuora worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 35.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 30.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 189,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 44,592 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 133,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zuora by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

ZUO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $50,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,015.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,532. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $22.70 on Thursday. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 2.19.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.