ZumCoin (ZUM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $17.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

