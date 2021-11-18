ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth about $9,634,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 43.9% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

ZTO stock opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. Analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

