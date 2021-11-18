ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 63,909 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 63,909 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $4,779,115.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,445 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $233,157.60.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 70,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $4,690,700.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,054 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $907,747.86.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,702 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $99,805.28.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $77.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,289.38, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

