Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.620-$4.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-$7.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.70 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $3.34 on Thursday, hitting $225.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,874. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $222.61. The company has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,072 shares of company stock worth $11,688,897. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoetis stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.60% of Zoetis worth $1,409,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.