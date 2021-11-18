Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $220.86

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $220.86 and last traded at $220.86, with a volume of 28842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.56.

The stock has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,072 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,897. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $8,587,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

