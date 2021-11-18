ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,859,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,341,616 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $28,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

ZIOP stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $293.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jaime Vieser acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Hagen acquired 23,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $41,835.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,666.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 124,654 shares of company stock valued at $234,073. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

