Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.07

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.07 and last traded at $67.01, with a volume of 38204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

