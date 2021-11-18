Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $711.89 Million

Brokerages expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to announce sales of $711.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $697.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $727.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $723.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $65.90. 20,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,478. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 271.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 386,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.