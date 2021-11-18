Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) to Buy

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.48. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

