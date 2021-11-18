Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Hold

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of GRFS stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05. Grifols has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $20.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Grifols during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Grifols by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grifols by 8,984.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Grifols during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grifols by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

