Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) to Hold

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $369.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Abiomed exited second-quarter fiscal 2022 with better-than-expected earnings. Abiomed’s regulatory approvals are also encouraging. Expansion of gross margin also bodes well. Continued strength in its Impella product line and favorable market trends for coronary heart diseases (CHD) also raise our optimism. Solid global foothold is also encouraging. A stable liquidity position is an added plus. Over the past year, Abiomed has outperformed its industry. Yet, lower-than-expected revenues in the quarter are disappointing. Contraction of operating margin also does not bode well. A lowered full-year revenue outlook also raises our apprehension. Abiomed’s operation in a stiff competitive space and a sluggish macroeconomic climate is worrying. Headwinds like pricing pressures, forex woes and third-party reimbursement prevail.”

Get Abiomed alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ABMD. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.80.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $343.50 on Wednesday. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $254.41 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.