Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) to Sell

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is a glass technology company with a patented thin-film solution. Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is based in CORVALLIS, Ore. “

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

Shares of Crown ElectroKinetics stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $997,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

