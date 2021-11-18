Zacks Investment Research Lowers China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) to Sell

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Separately, Greenridge Global increased their price target on China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

China Automotive Systems stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 50,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,669. The stock has a market cap of $120.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 3.07. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $13.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

