Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) to Sell

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company's product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. "

AVGR has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Avinger in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ AVGR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,935,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,747. Avinger has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Avinger had a negative net margin of 162.98% and a negative return on equity of 109.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avinger by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Avinger by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

