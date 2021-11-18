Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) to Sell

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

HOWL stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOWL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $163,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.