Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to Hold

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

NYSE:UVE opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $478.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services.

