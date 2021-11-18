Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to Hold

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

IDEXY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of IDEXY stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

