Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to Hold

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GLNCY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

