Zacks Investment Research Downgrades eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Strong Sell

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get eHealth alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EHTH. TheStreet cut eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist lowered their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29. eHealth has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $688.73 million, a P/E ratio of -28.06 and a beta of -0.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. eHealth’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $160,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $122,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,500 shares of company stock worth $962,835. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter worth $204,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.