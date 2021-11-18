Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) to Sell

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Covetrus alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of CVET opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Covetrus by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Covetrus by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 38,874 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covetrus (CVET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.