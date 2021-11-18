Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) to Hold

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BCSF. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $991.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 70.57%. The business had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Starr International Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 217,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 70.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 66.1% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 239,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 95,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

