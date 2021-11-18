Zacks: Brokerages Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on VTGN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

VTGN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. 37,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,949. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 375.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 75.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 478,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 85,186.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 212,967 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 152.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 268,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.8% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,123,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,194 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

