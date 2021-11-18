Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to post sales of $16.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.83 million and the lowest is $15.70 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $40.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $107.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.80 million to $107.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $93.90 million, with estimates ranging from $92.09 million to $95.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VAPO shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE VAPO traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 183,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,247. The company has a market capitalization of $539.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of -1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $38.46.

In related news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $50,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,195 shares of company stock worth $495,396. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 60,961 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

