Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to report $123.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.04 million and the lowest is $123.00 million. Rambus reported sales of $98.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $450.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450.50 million to $450.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $506.98 million, with estimates ranging from $498.25 million to $515.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of RMBS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.91. 33,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter worth $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 11.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 68.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after acquiring an additional 253,287 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 3,190.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $507,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

