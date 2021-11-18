Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.24. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target for the company.

NWBI opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $203,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,784 shares of company stock valued at $490,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,192,000 after purchasing an additional 471,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,797,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,442,000 after purchasing an additional 183,058 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,401,000 after purchasing an additional 921,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,782,000 after acquiring an additional 93,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,234,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,474,000 after acquiring an additional 183,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

