Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.23. 2,455,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,208. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294 and sold 97,396 shares valued at $5,474,420. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2,209.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,489,000 after buying an additional 3,725,370 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $189,782,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $143,831,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

