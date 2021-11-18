Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $355.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to post $355.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $394.10 million and the lowest is $319.57 million. Exelixis posted sales of $270.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,203 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Exelixis by 156.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.