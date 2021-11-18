Zacks: Brokerages Expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to Post $0.09 EPS

Brokerages predict that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. BRP Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BRP Group.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of BRP Group stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.16. 364,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.71. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

