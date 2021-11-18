Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to report $29.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.90 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported sales of $25.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $115.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.52 million to $116.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $121.50 million, with estimates ranging from $119.49 million to $123.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist reduced their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $401,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.83. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $30.15.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

