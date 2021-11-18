Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to post sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $15.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $1,937,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 122,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 37,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $166.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.10 and a 200-day moving average of $142.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $108.68 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

