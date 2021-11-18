Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Orthofix Medical posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orthofix Medical.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 163,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $30.07. 9,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,688. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a market cap of $593.73 million, a P/E ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.