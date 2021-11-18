Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $215.81 Million

Analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce $215.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.44 million and the highest is $220.20 million. Kadant reported sales of $168.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $783.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $780.50 million to $788.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $900.37 million, with estimates ranging from $881.22 million to $919.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Kadant news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total transaction of $976,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total value of $5,542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,910 shares of company stock worth $11,001,835. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after acquiring an additional 62,053 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 31,788 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after acquiring an additional 162,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadant stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,072. Kadant has a twelve month low of $126.29 and a twelve month high of $238.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.33 and a 200-day moving average of $194.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

