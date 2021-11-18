Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to Announce $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Global Ship Lease posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 231.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $8.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

GSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

NYSE:GSL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,191. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $843.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

