Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Brokerages forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will report sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.93 billion and the highest is $4.24 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $16.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $17.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.75 billion to $18.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 62.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $83.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,877. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.