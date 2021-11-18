Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $268.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will announce sales of $268.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.40 million and the highest is $270.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alignment Healthcare.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%.

ALHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $445,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,001 shares of company stock worth $5,173,082 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALHC traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. 1,084,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,119. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.