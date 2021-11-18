Zacks: Analysts Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Announce $2.33 EPS

Brokerages predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.53. Winnebago Industries reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $9.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $10.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $10.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WGO. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

NYSE:WGO traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $74.34. 1,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.97. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.89. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 206.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 8.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 225.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

